Union contract covering thousands of URMC employees set to expire Monday at midnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After multiple contract extensions, the collective bargaining agreement covering more than 1,800 workers at University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) is set to expire Monday at midnight.

Contract talks between the two unions and management began late August 2022. The unions and management remain at odds over living wage increases and benefits to recruit and retain more workers for the hospital and university.

The contract expiration comes after several months of negotiations, including 22 day-long bargaining sessions between the union for Strong Memorial Hospital employees, the union for University of Rochester employees and the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Contract negotiations are set to resume at the URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 30 at 9 a.m. Caregivers and service workers will hold a press conference on Monday at 8:30 a.m. to update the public on contract negotiations and the pending contract expiration.