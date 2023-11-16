Union representing service workers at Strong Hospital and U of R will vote on whether to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has learned that the 1199SEIU Union, which represents service workers at Strong Hospital and the University of Rochester River Campus, will vote on whether to go on strike.

The union and the University of Rochester have had 26 sessions to talk about their demands and they still have not come to an agreement. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, they will vote whether to go on strike.

This comes after the 1199SEIU Union held an informational picket on Monday outside of Strong Hospital’s emergency department. Their goal was to increase public knowledge for union members’ fight for increased wages and a quality benefits package. Union president Tracey Harrison says their demands were not met during the sessions.

If the vote is “yes”, the union will have to give a 10 day notice and the strike can last up to two days. News10NBC has reached out to UR Medicine for a statement but have not heard back.