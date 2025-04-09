Union representing state troopers files complaint after allegations trooper was retaliated against

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The union representing New York State Troopers filed a complaint with the state Office of the Inspector General, alleging that former Trooper Jamie Kasper faced retaliation and discrimination based on her gender.

The union claimed the retaliation began after Kasper’s husband filed an unrelated lawsuit against state police. Kasper was required to take a drug test, which returned a positive result.

The union suggested the positive result was likely due to dietary supplements. They noted that a male trooper had a similar test result in 2019 but was not punished. Kasper was ultimately fired.

In a statement to News10NBC, state police said, Kasper’s husband’s lawsuit had “no bearing,” on her being picked for drug testing, as that is randomly determined, or the handling of her investigation.

