Union representing UR skilled trade staff is preparing to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — IUOE Local 158, the union that represents more than 300 skilled trade staff at the University of Rochester, is planning a two-day strike.

The union submitted an intent to strike notice for next Monday and Tuesday. The union includes staff who maintain campus facilities at the central utility plant and the medical center.

IUOE Local 158 members say the university has failed to bargain in good faith, something UR denies. If there’s no progress at a meeting on Wednesday, the union members say they’ll go on strike.

A UR spokesperson says contingency plans are in place and there will be no disruptions to operations.