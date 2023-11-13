Union representing URMC workers holds informational picket outside Strong Hospital

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing caregivers and service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center is holding an informational picket outside the Strong Memorial Hospital emergency room.

It runs until 3 p.m. on Monday. It comes after multiple negotiating sessions between the university and the 1199SEIU Union. Leaders of the union say that workers are fighting for a fair contract including wage increases, benefits, and more. Workers at the picket spoke with News10NBC.

“We have been working hard and have so far have done 23 sessions trying to get a contract and we have not rescinded at all. We are still fighting for that contract that we need,” said URMC employee Arleata White.

Here is a statement about the picket from the University of Rochester:

“The University has been negotiating in good faith since late August with representatives from 1199SEIU and 200United SEIU. We intend to continue good-faith negotiations this week, striving to achieve a multi-year contract renewal that is fair, competitive and equitable. We are committed to treating each and every employee fairly—those who are represented by a union and those who are not. We work hard to ensure that our compensation, benefits, and policies are equitable and competitive, which is a priority for attracting and retaining employees.”