Union says 100 workers bracing for layoffs at Rochester GM Plant

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Auto Workers union says General Motors has taken 100 workers off the line at the local GM plant. Those workers are expecting to get laid off.

The impacted employees work at the GM plant on Lexington Avenue, which produces parts for electric vehicles. We’ve reached out to GM to learn more, but haven’t heard back yet.

The union says it’s working with local management and will keep employees in the loop as it learns more. Watch News10NBC at 4 p.m. for more details.