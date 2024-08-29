United Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike

United Airlines flight attendants at airports across the country have voted to authorize a strike.

The union members won’t hit the picket lines right away. They must first give the airline a 30-day notice. About 20 United planes fly in and out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport each day.

This is the first time since 2005 that United workers have voted to authorize a strike. United Airlines issued a statement saying management continues “to work toward an industry-leading agreement for flight attendants”, including through negotiations this week and every month through November.

United flight attendants are demanding better pay and schedule flexibility.