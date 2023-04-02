United and Healing Through Hope honors those affected by violence at Easter dinner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a free Easter dinner to honor people who have suffered the loss or injury of a loved one, due to senseless violence.

Among local victims that were honored, there were also several families and friends from the TOPS shooting in Buffalo who were honored. Easter food baskets were given out.

The event also provided community resources to learn about job training, educational and employment opportunities, health care, counseling, and conflict resolution.