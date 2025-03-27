‘United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’ hosts food drive ahead of Easter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The “United and Healing through Hope of Monroe County” is hosting its annual food drive throughout the Easter season.

Throughout the years, they have provided thousands of food baskets for those in need.

Starting Thursday through April 14, people can donate food items to the following Tops locations:

Henrietta, 1215 Jefferson Road

Rochester, 450 West Ave.

Brighton, 1900 Clinton Ave. S.

Greece, 3507 Mt. Read Blvd.

Irondequoit, 999 East Ridge Road

Rochester, 1601 Penfield Road

“Rochester is a great community,” said Pastor Herman Alston Jr. from Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. “We want to do our best to make sure that those in need do get the food items and do get the help that they certainly need.”

To learn more or to donate, click here.