United Auto Workers union to hold meeting in light of GM layoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1097 Labor Union are holding a meeting Wednesday afternoon at Union Hall to talk about benefits and job openings for General Motors workers who have been laid off.

Recent layoffs at the plant in Rochester have now gone from temporary to indefinitely, which affects about 100 employees. The company confirmed most of the employees laid off in April are now laid off permanently and are eligible for jobs at other GM facilities.

Meanwhile, GM is planning a massive expansion at its plant in Tonawanda, a suburb north of Buffalo, which is expected to be done in 2027.

The Governor’s office says the $888 million investment will equip the plant to make V8 gas powered engines. It says 177 jobs at that plant were at risk before this investment.

Employees who have been impacted by layoffs worked at the plant on Lexington Avenue producing parts for electric cars.













