United by unimaginable loss, mothers turn their pain into purpose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Mother’s Day, a day often celebrated with joy, three mothers who have lost their sons to murder share their journeys of coping and finding purpose after tragedy.

Sirena Cotton’s life changed forever in 2007 when her 16-year-old son Christopher was murdered by another teenager, who is now in prison. The devastating loss led Cotton to find solace in her faith and to channel her grief into action by founding ROC the Peace. Initially envisioned as a birthday commemoration for her son, ROC the Peace has evolved into a significant anti-violence organization in Rochester, offering programs aimed at engaging young people positively and providing support to mothers who have faced similar losses.

“It turned into much more because I know there are other homicides at this time. Because I lost my kid, he was one of three killed within 24 hours. He was the 52nd homicide of 2007. Since then, we have grown to have several programs, including ‘Why My Baby,’ started for moms who have lost their children,” Cotton explained.

Another mother, Sonje Andrews, has been navigating the pain of losing her son, Javon Sampson, who was shot on April 9, 2022, and died on April 18, 2022. His killer is currently serving a 40-year sentence. Andrews finds strength “through the grace of God,” and the love for her remaining children and grandchildren, who miss Javon and struggle with his absence every day.

Regina McFadden shares a similar path of mourning and resilience. She has endured the heartache of losing two sons, 25-year-old Jaqwon Huff in 2020, to a drug laced with fentanyl, and 28-year-old Jevonte in August 2023, who was not the intended target of his murder.

In her grief, McFadden pleads, “Get your kids. Your kids are out there killing people, riding out here two, three in the morning looking to murder somebody.”



