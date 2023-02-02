United Way kicks off annual fundraising campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes kicked off its 105th annual fundraising campaign.

Last year, the United Way raised more than $35.8 million, a new record for the local chapter. That money stays right here to help people in need in our community.

“We’re hoping to raise more money in the community impact fund than we did last year,” said Jim Reed, the president and CEO of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. “We know times are tough for a lot of people but the United Way of the Finger Lakes is a fantastic organization and in the community impact fund, all of those dollars that so many generous people give support people in need.”

Organizers say they look forward to what the next year of fundraising brings.