United Way launches 2024 campaign; RTS CEO named campaign chair

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Wednesday announced the launch of its 106th annual campaign, “Imagine What’s Possible.” According to the United Way, the campaign will focus on imagining the possible impact when we open our minds to possibilities.

Miguel Velazquez, CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS) will be the 2024 campaign chair.

“Imagine what’s possible if all of us in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region use our collective strength to lift the entire community,” Velázquez stated in a release. “In our region, there is a lot of need and a lot of complex challenges. At RTS, we are thrilled to partner with United Way. We have a common vision of making our communities thrive and promoting a better quality of life.”

Jim Reed, the 2023 campaign chair and CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, announced that the 2023 “Better United” campaign raised $18 million. Combined with additional United Way grants and initiative, it meant a total of $33.7 million for the community.

Community members are encouraged to donate during their workforce campaign or online at unitedwayrocflx.org/donate. Organizations can host a United Way campaign by emailing campaign@unitedwayrocflx.org.