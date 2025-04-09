United Way teams up with Wegmans to support people in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester is teaming up with Wegmans to raise money for community members in need.

The donations will fund United Way resources to support over 1,100 nonprofits and 400,000 people in the six-county region. The United Way Scan Campaign runs through May 3. Once you check out at Wegmans stores, you’ll see a screen with an option to donate, including by rounding up your total.

United Way President and CEO Jaime Saunders says the money makes a big impact in the community.

“100% goes right to United Way. Then, we in turn are supporting a network that’s right on in the neighborhood, making great things happen. It is such a great way for us to give back,” Saunders said.

The scan campaign raised over $400,000 last year and the United Way hopes to raise more this year. Saunders said it’s an uncertain time for many nonprofits, making this program important now more than ever.

“There’s a lot of unknowns. We know firsthand our nonprofits are struggling. They’re feeling the pressure of the uncertainty. But what we do know for certain is our community is generous,” she said.

Taylor Powers, the preishable manager at Wegmans on Calkins Road, said Wegmans has been working with United Way for almost 100 years. The scan campaign has been going on for 15 years.

“Their donation goes to so many great causes. Mental health support, skills training for teens, food, shelter, clothing. It’s incredible to give back and all of the proceeds raised at Wegmans go back directly into our Rochester community,” she said.

You can donate to United Way or sign up to volunteer through the organization’s website here.