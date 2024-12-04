UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot outside NYC hotel, source says

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, a person familiar with the incident told CNBC.

Brian Thompson, 50, was outside the hotel on Sixth Avenue when the suspect shot him in the chest and leg around 6:46 a.m., according to CNBC and a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department. The shooting was first reported by the New York Post.

Thompson was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West. A food cart vendor near the scene told NBC News that he did not hear any gunshots but saw multiple police vehicles and two helicopters in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made, police said. UnitedHealth Group, the parent company, was holding its annual investor conference Wednesday morning in New York City but abruptly ended it due to a “very serious medical situation” with a team member.

Thompson was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to his biography page. He joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004.

He previously served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare government programs including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State. He was also the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.