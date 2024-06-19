Unither Pharmaceuticals’ $106M investment to bring 180 new jobs, reduce carbon emissions at Henrietta facility

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Unither, a pharmaceutical company located on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, announced on Tuesday that it is investing $106 million to modernize and expand its 350,000-square-foot facility.

The money will go toward reducing carbon emissions, expanding warehouse capabilities, and creating up to 180 new jobs. The state is also contributing $7 million through its job tax credit program.

Unither produces several lines of medications and medication packaging. The company’s investment will help it continue to grow and serve its customers while also reducing its environmental impact.

The expansion is expected to create a significant number of new jobs in the area, providing a boost to the local economy. The state’s contribution through the job tax credit program will help support this job creation.

Unither’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions is also notable, as more companies look for ways to operate in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

The modernization and expansion of the facility is a significant investment in the Henrietta community and the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

