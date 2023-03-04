Uniting and Healing through Hope continues campaign to stop community violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County hosted a “Stop the Violence Community Conversation” at The Ark of the Covenant Church on Lorimer Street on Friday.

The message continues to denounce the continuing violence. The rise in crime has left community members feeling unsafe.

Parents, teachers, clergy, students, and the community, were invited. The theme was a discussion on how to make a real impact on violence. The guests were challenged to become involved the community.

