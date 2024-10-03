Uniting and Healing Through Hope offers career, education fair

Career, educational opportunities explored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An opportunity to explore career and education opportunities was hosted by Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County on Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena.

Over 100 colleges and universities were invited to attend the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This collaboration with schools and local leaders gives visitors the chance to speak one-on-one with educators and employers about ways to advance their careers.

Founder Clay Harris says lots of people found jobs Wednesday.

“It’s amazing that so many — not just high school students — but young adults and adults are getting jobs. Some of them are getting hired on the spot!” Harris said.

Uniting and Healing also offers a violence education fair.