Uniting and Healing through Hope will hold college and career fair on Oct. 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Blue Cross Arena will hold a college and career fair on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that’s open to students and adults.

Uniting and Healing through Hope is partnering with community leaders and employers for the fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dozens of businesses, colleges, and trades programs will be there.

Organizers hope the opportunities will help keep young people from getting involved in violence.

“There will be less of a heartache and hurt by taking positive things that we’re offering, as opposed to potentially negative things if you don’t have hope and get involved in the law,” said Clay Harris, founder and president of Uniting and Healing through Hope.

Some companies will be hiring on the spot. If you’re planning on going, be sure to bring your resume or transcripts.