University of Rochester, East staff ask for temporary partnership extension for schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine years ago, New York determined that East upper and lower schools was a set of many failing schools throughout the state. The state determined that the Rochester City School District (RCSD) couldn’t right the ship alone — so it brought in the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education.

Any way you look at the data, it was a major success. The two teams were able to change the curriculum majorly, add and expand countless resources, and above all else, infuse a strong sense of community and belonging into the school culture.

The Warner school’s guidance was never meant to last forever, and RCSD leadership says they’re ready to take back the reins. But with less than 18 months before the partnership expires, staff on both sides are expressing concerns that there’s not enough time left to successfully transition.

“There needs to be the same intentionality with the transition back to the district, as we had on the front end,” Warner School Dean Sarah Peyre said.

Kyle Crandall has been at East for 23 years, most recently as the registrar and a math teacher. He said the best part of the partnership was the lasting culture change among staff and students. He said that all the teachers in the school took a vote to see where they stand on the partnership, and 100% were in favor of extending it.

“We’re nervous about anything that pulls the rung out on eight and a half years of what we know to work,” Crandall said.

At the board meeting where the partnership’s expiration date was discussed, RCSD superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso said the district is ready now.

Part of his reasoning for the takeback is that East schools cost the district more money per pupil than any other student. It’s an expense that he and other board members do not see as sustainable. The U of R does not directly fund East, so the extra resources and longer school day comes just out of RCSD’s pocket — plus some state and national funding.

And RCSD doesn’t really get a say on what goes on or how much it costs — East has its own upper administrative team and own superintendent, and answers to the U of R.

Dr. Peluso was clear: he doesn’t want to jeopardize the school’s successes or take away vital programs. Instead, he wants to replicate U of R support with RCSD resources. But with only 18 months to come up with and implement a reintegration plan, the clock is ticking.

“The holistic approach of the [partnership] is what is so important, and when you start trying to pick and choose and say, ‘This is valuable enough to remain, but this doesn’t really need to remain,’ I think we’re really treading in some very dangerous waters,” Crandall said.

While Peyre said the U of R has every intention to support East through the transition and support every school in RCSD afterwards, another direct school takeover is highly unlikely.

“I think the East [partnership] is a great example of what we can really do,” Peyre said. “We’re really proud of the work that’s going on there. Transitions are always hard, but our commitment and our partnership with the community will always be there.”

Peyre said she and East leaders believe a three-year extension would provide enough time to seamlessly transition East fully under RCSD leadership. The district is aiming to have a decision either way by March.