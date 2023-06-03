University of Rochester investigating data breach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says in a statement that they are investigating a cybersecurity attack that has affected the University and 2,500 other organizations worldwide.

The University explains that a data breach is caused by a software vulnerability in a product provided by a third-party file transfer company.

They are urging students, faculty, and staff to take steps to protect their personal information as a precautionary measure. They suggest changing passwords, using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, and checking credit card and bank records.

“At this time, we believe faculty, staff, and students could be impacted, but we do not yet know the full scope of the impact to University community members or which personal data was accessed, as the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as soon as available,” says the University in the statement.

The University says their IT staff is working closely with the FBI and an outside data forensic firm to find out what information was compromised.

This investigation is ongoing.