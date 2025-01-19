U of R student recovering after attempted sexual assault, robbery in dorm by man not affiliated with school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A student is recovering at the University of Rochester after campus police say a man attacked that person in the dormitory.

The university said that on Saturday afternoon, a man unaffiliated with the university followed a university member inside Genesee Hall. Once there, campus security said he tried to sexually assault and rob a student in the building.

The university said he was arrested and removed from campus. News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Police Department to ask what charges he may be facing, but RPD said they were not involved in responding to the scene.

Genesee Hall is a dormitory for first-year students and houses locker rooms and athletic facilities on the bottom floors. It requires a keycard to get inside. Campus security said the suspect was able to catch a door before it closed and follow someone inside, before trying to assault a student.

“The safety and security of our campus community is paramount,” the university wrote in an email to students. “While incidents like this are uncommon on our campus, we all must be vigilant in taking precautions to prevent criminal activity. This includes not letting any unknown person into a secured campus building, and after opening a door to enter a building, ensuring that it closes behind you.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.