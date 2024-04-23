University of Rochester students camp in tents to call for Gaza cease-fire

UR students camping on quad to call for cease-fire in Gaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A movement has sprung up on college campuses across the nation, and it’s hitting the University of Rochester.

Some students have decided to indefinitely camp out on the Wilson Quad, in protest against the war in Gaza. They’re calling on the university to make a permanent cease-fire statement and end all academic ties to Israel. This includes any research and study-abroad programs.

The university did not respond to these specific demands, but said in a statement that it’s monitoring the situation and asking students to follow ground rules.

According to the university, all encampment participants must be members of the university, and must present ID if asked by a university official. If a tent is set up in a location needed for university operations, the students must move it. The university asks students to not violate guidelines for sound amplification, poles and flags.

Students were observed playing drums, making posters, and setting up tents on Tuesday morning.

Omar Darwesh, a Palestinian student and senior at the U of R, said he has personal connections to Gaza, and has lost family members to the war.

“We’re not calling for the destruction of Israel, we’re never talking about threatening Jews — the focus is on us and what we need, and that’s being treated like a human. We have to find a way to coexist,” he said.

Darwesh said some Jewish students have joined in solidarity, showcasing a shared desire for peace and justice, but none agreed to go on-camera with News10NBC.

“What is so political of coming out and saying we want a cease-fire, we want everyone to stop dying?” he said.

This all comes as Tuesday marked 200 days since the onset of the war. It’s also the second day of Passover for the Jewish community.

News10NBC’S attempts to reach local Jewish leaders were unsuccessful, as The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester closed its offices for the high holiday. But in the past, the organization has criticized the Rochester City Council’s cease-fire resolution, calling it one-sided.

More Jewish groups continue to call for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.