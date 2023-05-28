First Alert Weather: Unofficial start to summer sure feels like it

We are up to another beautiful day across Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 40s and low 50s and will once again warm up this afternoon. Afternoon highs today will reach the upper 70s and even low 80s.

We will once again see plenty of sunshine as well with high pressure remaining in firm control of our weather locally. This continues for Memorial Day which is great news for any outdoor plans and local parades and remembrances.

Monday will feature afternoon highs in the 70s along the lakeshore and 80s for folks south of the Thruway.

We will continue to slowly warm up this week with afternoon highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

We will also not see our dew points increase which means we will remain comfortable this week as well. The sunshine will join the head this week, with high pressure remaining in firm control locally.