Unresponsive person found in Glenwood Avenue house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A person went to the hospital after a house fire on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday, and the fire department said they found an unresponsive person inside a Glenwood Avenue home, off Lake Avenue. Crews got the person out and started CPR. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition. Fire officials say unattended cooking in the kitchen was the cause of the fire.