Unseasonal temperatures make maple production difficult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The warm temperatures this winter season have been good for some things, but not for others.

News10NBC went to Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor on Sunday to ask why these unseasonal temperatures may make it difficult to produce maple syrup.

“This has not been a great season for us. The weather is not cooperating right now with all this warm weather and sun. It’s not good for maple sugaring. So we started early, we got a good February, but March so far has been a bust,” said Joe Hurley, owner of Kettle Ridge Farm.

The business has diversified by making special types of syrup, honey, mead, and they serve a lot of pancakes.

Maple weekends continue at Kettle Ridge through the end of the month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.