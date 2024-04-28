Unused prescription drugs taken back safely Saturday
Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day
Saturday was National Drug take Back Day, an initiative all about providing safe and responsible ways to get rid of unused prescription medications.
Wegmans and local law enforcement agencies came together to offer drug drop-off events Saturday at Wegmans stores around the community.
National Drug Take Back Day also aims to raise awareness about the potential for unused drugs that are just sitting in medicine cabinets to be abused.