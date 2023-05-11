EVENTS: United Way hosts Day of Caring on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here is your guide to events around Rochester. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RECENTLY POSTED: United Way hosts Day of Caring (May 11)

The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is hosting its annual Day of Caring on Thursday to promote volunteering.

Across the six-county region, 6,000 people are expected to volunteer at 200 non-profits. Some non-profits involved include the American Red Cross, Arc of Monroe, YMCA, George Eastman Museum, and Jewish Family Service of Rochester. You can see a list of participating organizations here.

In partnership with the Day of Caring, volunteers will climb aboard the Salvation Army of Rochester’s food truck. The truck called The Canteen will serve as a place to prep and serve lunch to anyone in need.

In addition to providing meals, The Canteen will also carry hygiene items, blankets, and other goodies to help those who are in need. The truck will depart at 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. from the Liberty Pole in Rochester.

Honor Flight Mission 77 (May 14)

Honor Flight Mission 77 will leave on Saturday morning from the Rochester International Airport and return on Sunday.

The program gives veterans the trip of a lifetime by flying them to Washington D.C. to see national memorials. 60 veterans will fly on Mission 77 including those who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Out of those, 32 are veterans from the Army, seven from the Air Force, and three from the Coast Guard. This will be the second of six missions for 2023.

Honor Flight for veterans

MORE EVENTS: Lilac Festival (May 12 to May 21)

The 125th annual Lilac Festival begins May 12. Highland Park will be full of live music, art, food, and the smell of fully bloomed lilacs until May 21.

The festival is the largest of its kind in North America and usually draws around half a million visitors. News10NBC has your guide to the Lilac Festival here.

Lilac Festival musical performance

Screenings to celebrate Jodie Foster at Dryden Theatre (May 5 to May 26)

Jodie Foster, the acclaimed actress of “The Silence of the Lambs”, will present the film at a special screening at the Dryden Theatre in Rochester on Wednesday, May 24.

Foster will speak about the film before the screening at the theater within the George Eastman Museum. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the film screening are $60. George Eastman Museum members can purchase them here starting on May 12 at 10 a.m. If there are tickets remaining, they will be released to the general public on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

The following day, May 25, she will accept George Eastman Award for her contributions to the art of cinema. Past recipients include legendary actors or directors including Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. The award has been given since 1955.

To celebrate Foster’s legacy, the Dryden Theatre will screen some of her films throughout May. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.:

Friday, May 5, The Accused (Jonathan Kaplan, 1988)

Saturday, May 6, Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Tuesday, May 9, Little Man Tate (Jodie Foster, 1991)

Wednesday, May 10, Nell (Michael Apted, 1994)

Wednesday, May, 17 The Mauritanian (Kevin Macdonald, 2021)

Friday, May 19, Contact (Robert Zemeckis, 1993)

Wednesday, May 24, a Special Screening of The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991)

Friday, May 26 Panic Room (David Fincher, 2002)

Jodie Foster (Credit: George Eastman Museum)

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra sensory-friendly concert (May 21)

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its first-ever sensory-friendly concert on Sunday, May 21. The performance starts at 2 p.m. at Hochstein on 50 N. Plymouth Ave.

The concert is designed to create an inclusive environment for people with sensory sensitivities, such as people with autism. The concert will offer a quiet room, noise-reduction headphones, a therapy dog, and a step-by-step guide that prepares audience members for what they will experience.

The orchestra will perform both classical and contemporary pieces including a Disney Magic medley, Sousa’s Mother Goose March, Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz as well as his Pizzicato Polka.

“I’m very much looking forward to conducting this program and connecting with a new audience,” said RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs. “Making this wonderful orchestra accessible to everyone is an important part of our commitment to community engagement.”

Admission is free but you must register for tickets ahead of time. You can register online, call 585-454-2100, visit RPO Patron Services on East Avenue, or arrive one hour prior to the concert’s start at Hochstein.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Jazz at the Beach (May 9 to Oct. 10)

The first concert for the Jazz at the Beach series is on May 9. The radio station Jazz 90.1 and the Ontario Beach Park Committee are holding free concerts on Tuesdays from May 9 until October 10.

The family-friendly concerts take place at Tropix Nightclub on 4775 Lake Avenue in Rochester. All performances begin at 7 p.m. This season will feature acclaimed artists including Grammy-nominee Jimmie Highsmith Jr. of Rochester. Here is the schedule for this season:

May 9: Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, one of the Finger Lakes region’s most popular jazz acts, will open the series with a unique blend of new and old styles.

June 13: The Daryl Parker Quartet will perform.

July 11: Rochester’s own Grammy-nominated saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith, Jr. will perform. Highsmith has performed alongside music legends including Alicia Keys, Chris Botti, Grover Washington Jr., and Wynton Marsalis.

August 8: The Bill Tiberio Band will perform. Saxophonist Bill Tiberio has been at Fairport High School since 1988 where he conducts the top concert band, two jazz ensembles, jazz combos, pit orchestras, and chamber ensembles.

September 12: The Laura Dubin Trio, featuring Rochester native pianist and composer Laura Dubin, will perform. In 2007, she embarked on a seven year journey of study and performing that brought across U.S. and Latin America. Now, her path has come full circle to her hometown.

October 10: The Bob Sneider Trio will close the series featuring Eastman faculty member Bob Sneider. He has performed in major festivals, concert halls, and jazz clubs throughout South America, Central America, North America, and Europe.

Jazz at the Beach

Community garage sale season at Rochester Public Market (April 16 to Oct. 22)

The Rochester Public Market is holding its first community garage sale and superflea of the season on Sunday, April 16. Vendors can register for a table for $35 a day on Sundays throughout the year. They sell items including clothing, tools, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, artwork, and antiques.

The last community garage sale of the season will be on Oct. 22. Vendors who register to sell will also get a parking space. You can learn more about vending at the annual series here or at the Market Office on 280 North Union Street.

The community garage sales run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here is the schedule:

April 16 and 30

June 18

July 2, 16 and 30

Aug. 13 and 27

Sept. 10 and 24

Oct. 8 and 22

You can also see the full Rochester Public Market schedule here.

Rochester Public Market

Pittsford Recreation Center cooking classes (May 11, June 22, July 13)

The Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding three free cooking classes at the Pittsford Recreation Center at 35 Lincoln Ave. It’s to promote health and nutrition across Monroe County.

The classes will take place on May 11, June 22, and July 13. You can sign up for the cooking classes now and learn more by calling (585) 248-628.

Head Chef at Pittsford Recreation Center (left)

Canandaigua pop-up food pantry (April 24, May 22, June 26)

Fighting food insecurity in Ontario County is the goal of three pop-up food pantry events happening in Canandaigua.

Foodlink, along with the Partnership for Ontario County, the United Way, and Canandaigua Churches in Action will partner up for the pantries. They will be held on April 24, May 22, and June 26 at the Town of Canandaigua’s Highway Department barn.

Jerry Seinfeld at RBTL (June 2)

The star of the world’s favorite “show about nothing” is coming to Rochester. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform two shows at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre on Friday, June 2.

He will perform his newest stand-up routine about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. The performances are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets here or at the Auditorium box office once they go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $55.

Seinfeld is considered the most successful TV comedy series in history. Since the show ended in 1998, Jerry has gone on to star in acclaimed series such as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld

Rochester International Jazz Festival (June 23 – July 1)

It’s a star-studded lineup for the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. Multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty is returning for another free show and jazz vocalist Samara Joy is performing at Kodak Hall after her recent Grammy win.

The festival runs from Friday, June 23 to Saturday, July 1. It features more than 300 acts across 19 venues. More than 100 of the shows are free, including the headliners who will take the stage at Parcel 5 behind the view of downtown. There will also be plenty of free all-star performances at the Chestnut Street Stage.

You can see the full lineup here and see our interview with producer and artistic director John Nugent here.

Sheila E. performs at 2022 Rochester International Jazz Festival

Lou Gramm will sign autographs and throw first pitch at Red Wings game (Sept 2)

Jukebox hero Lou Gramm is coming to Innovative Field on Saturday, September 2. The rock legend who sang for Foreigner will sign autographs ahead of the Rochester Red Wings game against the Scranton Railriders. He will also throw the first pitch and lead the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.

Rochester-based Lou Gramm sang for Foreigner from 1977 to 2003 and embarked on a solo career. After the game, there will be fireworks set to hits from Foreigner and his solo career. The game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Gramm’s visit to the baseball game comes before his October 7 show at Kodak Center with his band the Lou Gramm All Stars. You can get tickets for that show starting April 14 here.

Lou Gramm at Camp Good Days fundraiser in June 2021