Upcoming nighttime ramp closures along State Route 390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York Department of Transportation is advising drivers of upcoming nighttime ramp closures:
Towns of Gates and Greece
Along State Route 390 in the towns of Gates and Greece between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, July 17, and ending early the morning of Friday, July 21. The anticipated ramp closure schedule is outlined below:
Monday, July 17
- State Route 390 northbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
Tuesday, July 18
- State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridgeway Avenue
Wednesday, July 19
- State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Lexington Avenue
Thursday, July 20
- State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Lexington Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridge Road
All construction activities depend on the weather. Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit this site.
Follow New York State DOT on Twitter at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTRochester. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/nysdot.