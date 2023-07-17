Upcoming nighttime ramp closures along State Route 390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York Department of Transportation is advising drivers of upcoming nighttime ramp closures:

Towns of Gates and Greece

Along State Route 390 in the towns of Gates and Greece between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, July 17, and ending early the morning of Friday, July 21. The anticipated ramp closure schedule is outlined below:

Monday, July 17

State Route 390 northbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

Tuesday, July 18

State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridgeway Avenue

Wednesday, July 19

State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Lexington Avenue

Thursday, July 20

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Lexington Avenue

State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridge Road

All construction activities depend on the weather. Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

