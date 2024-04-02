Update on local restaurant owner accused of bank fraud

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is an update on the local restaurant owner accused of defrauding a bank out of nearly $19 million.

Katherine Mott and her husband Robert Harris are accused of a check-kiting scheme by Five Star Bank.

Mott is the owner of multiple restaurants including the former Crescent Beach Hotel, Monroe’s, and The Wintergarden.

In a recent court filing, Five Star Bank accused Mott’s father, Roger Mott, of helping in the scheme by depositing checks to and from bank accounts.

Five Star Bank also alleges other banks were victimized, too, including Kinecta Federal Credit Union.



