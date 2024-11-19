UPDATE: Wayne Middle School on remote learning after Friday’s fire

A fire on Friday caused damage to Wayne Middle School. This resulted in a switch to remote learning temporarily. Students won’t be returning in-person until next week.

Middle school students in grades 5-8 will be learning remotely Wednesday, November 20, through Friday, November 22. All middle school staff worked collaboratively to finalize the plans for remote instruction. The middle school instructional teams finalized plans to ensure students receive meaningful and engaging learning opportunities. The middle school families have received such plans directly.

Emergency response teams continue to clean, repair, and restore the building. The specialized teams are committed to ensuring all spaces meet the highest standards of safety. More information will be provided once it is available. Nobody was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.