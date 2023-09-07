Upgrades proposed for Fairport High School

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – It was only the first day, but Fairport High School has some big plans in the works for this school year.

This project can only happen with public support. It’s split into two propositions: one deals with inside and, one out.

This project is a modified version that went before the public – and failed – last December. Gone is the proposal to move ninth-graders to the high school. The project focuses entirely on infrastructure.

The first proposition deals with the high school’s interior. It adds a new tech wing, renovates the library, and creates several collaborative learning spaces. This one won’t cost the public anything extra.

Superintendent Brett Provenzano says the school needs it. The current tech wing came with the building, back in 1970.

“Our community has high expectations for our school. Our students deserve quality rich learning environments where they can flourish,” he said.

The second proposition covers the exterior. It creates a new track that would allow the school to host meets and bring in pole vaulting, shot put, and other sports.

Fairport High School students walk the halls on the first day of school on Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo: Johnny Nixon/WHEC)

This would one would cost taxpayers. If your house costs $200,000, the district estimates this will cost you $39 a year for the next 15 years.

The vote is on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo: Johnny Nixon/WHEC)

Students say they’d love to see it.

“I do cross country, and I have a lot of runner friends that do do track. My sister is a sophomore here at Fairport. She does track. And right now our track is, it’s below par condition, I’d say,” Jake Dixon, senior.

The high school’s not all out of date. The district just finished phase one of a 2019 renovation and sustainability project. Phase two was voted on back in December by about 2,500 residents. It failed ny just 39 votes.

The district is working hard to get support for this plan.

“It’s a long process. We kind of inherited like an old house, if you will. This is my tenth year and my third project, so we’re looking forward to getting after our library and a track and a new tech area so we’re really excited about that,” Provenzano said.

The vote for both phases will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 at Johanna Perrin Middle School. If phase two fails, but phase one passes, phase one will be built. But if phase one fails, the track will have to wait.