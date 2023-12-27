Upstate New York will see increase in minimum wage after New Year

ALBANY, N.Y. — The minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour across New York State including the Rochester area on New Year’s Day.

The minimum wage already hit $15 per hour in New York City in 2019 and Long Island and Westchester in 2021. However, the minimum wage in Upstate New York is still $14.20 per hour. If you don’t see a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour, you can file a complaint with the state’s Department of Labor here.

The state implemented a plan in 2016 to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the next eight years. Back in 2016, the statewide minimum wage was only $9.70 per hour.

After the New Year, the minimum wage in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester will rise to $16 per hour. The federal minimum wage is still $7.25 per hour.