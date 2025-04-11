UR aims to help students manage mental health through app

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester is partnering with the mental health group Sol to help students manage their mental health through an app. The app is designed to curb rising rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness among students.

“Every day, we give you a daily reflection, a daily connection, and a daily source of inspiration,” said Nazar Yasin, CEO of Sol.

The app offers a personalized experience tailored to each person’s unique mental health needs and personality.

“It’s very personalized. I was able to, you know, make it unique to who I am as a person, which is different for everyone because everyone’s mental health and personality is gonna manifest differently for them,” said Ashley Sullivan, a graduate student in mental health counseling at the U of R.

The U of R will provide premium Sol memberships for free to all students and faculty.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI