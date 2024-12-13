UR and Cornell advise international students to return before Inauguration Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester and Cornell University are advising international students to return to the U.S. before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

On its website, Cornell said the immigration landscape is likely to change under the Trump administration. The website says a travel ban is “likely to go into effect” soon after inauguration.

Under Trump’s first administration, the travel ban restricted people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, Venezuela, and other countries from entering the U.S. Cornell says new countries could be added to the list.

“It is a good idea for international students, faculty, and staff from the above countries to be back in the U.S. in advance of the semester, which begins January 21, 2025,” said Cornell’s guidance. “If this is not possible (e.g., for scheduled fieldwork), communicate with an advisor about your travel plans and be prepared for delays.”

Cornell says any students concerned about their immigration status should contact the university’s International Services or consult an immigration lawyer. You can see the complete guidance here.

A statement from the University of Rochester says it “strongly recommends” that international students return to the U.S. before Inauguration Day. The university doesn’t anticipate any changes to the U.S.’s re-entry requirements before Jan. 20.

UR is advising international students to check the International Services Office’s web page for travel information and resources before traveling outside the U.S. for winter break. UR undergraduate students will have access to their dorms starting Thursday, Jan. 16. New students and exchange students will have access to their dorms starting Friday, Jan. 17.