UR gathering on war told to disperse; 1 student arrested after reportedly hitting officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One student was arrested today at a student gathering at the University of Rochester River Campus to talk about the Israel-Hamas war, after the student hit a public safety officer.

Dozens of students were seen standing outside the campus’ public safety building after they got together inside the Wilson Commons building.

News10NBC heard from a student involved who does not want to be identified: “We felt it necessary for us to come together and speak about these things for students who are hurting. Not to chant, not to demand anything, nothing, simply to speak.”

The university today said the event held by the group Students for Justice in Palestine was unauthorized and that “Students were advised multiple times, including as recently as this morning, about the University policies and possible consequences around unauthorized gatherings.” UR said that, after discussions with student life leaders and Department of Public Safety officers, participants were asked to disperse or face disciplinary actions — which could include being referred to the Dean of Students and the student conduct process, with the possibility of probation, suspension or expulsion.

According to UR, a student was arrested after striking a DPS officer on the side of the head. Charges are pending.

The Rochester Police Department was called in to assist with the situation as it “escalated,” according to the university, which said participants left the scene by 2 p.m. and the university is still investigating.