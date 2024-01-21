UR graduate student asking community to help his brother, a doctor shot in Gaza, get medical treatment

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

“Help save my brother’s life.”

That’s what a University of Rochester graduate student is asking the community after his brother, who is a doctor in Gaza, was shot multiple times in an ambulance while treating people who were injured.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, nearly 25,000 people have been killed and more than 62,000 others have been injured in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began.

UR graduate student Abdalrahman AlMallahi says in early December his brother, Dr. Hythan Elmalahi, was shot twice in an ambulance while treating people who were wounded in Gaza City. He managed to exit the ambulance and crawl to safety, and he was taken the the hospital, where he was treated for wounds to his leg, femur and stomach with limited essential supplies.

As the war intensified, the hospital evacuated patients to a shelter. Sadly, Dr. Elmalahi’s condition worsened.

“They applied for him some external fixation rods for his femur, plus his bones were fragmented. Since then I tried to contact the Red Cross asking if they can evacuate him but they say because of his location my families location in North Gaza it would be difficult to access that region,” AlMallahi said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to transport his brother to a hospital in Turkey or Egypt to provide life-saving treatment.