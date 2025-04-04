UR graduate student workers announce date to strike to call for election agreement

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Graduate student workers at the University of Rochester have announced a strike date.

The students who conduct research and teach on campus plan to strike on Monday, April 21. They’re striking to demand an election on whether to unionize and voted 90% in favor of striking.

According to the UR Graduate Labor Union, student workers are hoping to unionize to push for higher stipend payments, better health benefits, and parental support. The union says the UR administration agreed to hold a private union election but eventually backed out of that agreement.

If the university doesn’t agree to hold an election, union organizers would need to ask the National Labor Relations Board to organize one. Organizers say a Trump-era NLRB would be unlikely to grant an election agreement because, during President Trump’s first term, he sought to exclude student workers from unionizing. If Trump fills the three vacant positions on the five-member NLRB, it would have a conservative majority.

The university says entering a private election agreement would be unprecedented. According to UR administration, all current unions on campus became official after asking the NLRB for an election, rather than asking the university directly. On March 29, after student workers announced the results of the strike vote, the university released this statement:

“The University of Rochester is aware of the PhD graduate students intent to strike at a future date. While the University respects employees’ right to participate in a strike consistent with federal labor laws, it nevertheless strongly believes that a strike by graduate students is neither in their best interest nor the most effective means of resolving the differences between the parties. The graduate students are threatening a strike in an attempt to pressure the University into agreeing to enter into a private election agreement to recognize the union seeking to represent them — a process the University has never before agreed to — rather than the union pursuing recognition through the typical National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) process.”

“While a strike is not the desired outcome for the University, we are steadfast in the belief that entering into a private election agreement at this time is not in the best interests of the University community. The PhD students are demanding the University take this unprecedented step as the higher education landscape becomes increasingly difficult to navigate. The University will not succumb to the union’s pressure tactics and has put into place contingency plans that will minimize the disruption that a strike might have on our academic mission, including teaching and research activities. The graduate students are a vital part of our University community and, as such, we remain committed to ensuring their success.”

Union organizers say the strike would involve a pause on teaching, grading, conducting experiments, writing grants, and attending seminars. The strike would look different for each department.