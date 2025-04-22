UR graduate students strike, demand union election agreement

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Graduate students at the University of Rochester have gone on strike. They are demanding a process for a union election to be agreed upon.

The students are seeking a private election agreement, allowing them to vote on whether to unionize. Without it, union organizers would need to request an election from the National Labor Relations Board, which they believe is unlikely to be granted under the Trump-era board.

University officials said Ph.D. students are a vital part of the university community, and they are committed to ensuring their success.

However, officials said they are steadfast in the belief that entering into a private election agreement at this time is not in the best interests of the university community.

