UR holds ceremony to celebrate English language learners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester held a special ceremony for graduates on Thursday of its English language program for immigrants and refugees.

The program offers tailored English instruction, work-based learning, and online tutoring to help people overcome language barriers and advance their careers.

Thursdays’s graduates work for DeCoCoA Chocolates in Rochester. Organizers expressed their gratitude for the support of employers who are open to hiring immigrants and refugees with limited English proficiency.

“I’m also very grateful for the employers support, because without them, this would not happen,” said Hairong Shang, Associate Professor of Multilingual Education at the University of Rochester. “They are very open to open the door and employ people, immigrants and refugees with almost zero English language proficiency level, which is not very easy.”

Alex Vigneri, CEO of DeCoCoA Chocolate Crafters, sees the program as a win-win situation. “It’s great for everybody. The English language literally stands for opportunity, so we’re glad to give this opportunity to them to have the opportunity to learn the English language.”

To date, the program has helped over 70 refugees and immigrants across Monroe, Genesee, and Ontario counties.

