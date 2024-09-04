UR Home Care employees are working to negotiate their first-ever contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Contract talks resumed on Tuesday between home care workers and the University of Rochester Medicine Home Care.

The 115 home care workers, represented by the 1199SEIU union, are working toward their first contract. The two sides have been working toward a contract since early May and have brought in a federal mediator.

The home care workers are looking for higher wages, smaller patient caseloads, and improved health and safety protections at work. UR Medicine Home Care sent in this statement:

“UR Medicine Home Care (URMHC), a separately licensed and managed subsidiary of the University of Rochester, has been negotiating in good faith since May with union representatives from 1199SEIU in the hope of obtaining an initial contract that is competitive, fair, and equitable. These contract negotiations have been exclusively between URMHC and 1199SEIU.”

“We are sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement and committed to treating each and every employee at URMHC fairly—both those who are union represented and those who are not. URMHC is committed to ensuring that our compensation, benefits, and policies are equitable and competitive, which is a priority for attracting and retaining employees.”