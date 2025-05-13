UR Home Care workers reach three-year tentative agreement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care have reached a three-year tentative agreement with UR Home Care, the union representing the workers announced Tuesday.
The union representing the workers, 1199SEIU, had been working more than a year for negotiations, as they say they were fighting to protect quality care for patients, reasonable patient caseloads and affordable health insurance coverage.
“It has been a long time coming and we are happy that it has finally come to a good conclusion for both workers and our patients,” said Jane Vanderwall, a physical therapist.
The union issued a notice for a strike up to five days that was set to begin Sunday, May 18 if they hadn’t reached an agreement. They also held a one-day strike in February and have held informational pickets to demand a contract.
