UR Home Care workers set to go on strike after going a year without contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care are set to go on strike after going a year without a contract.

The union representing the workers, 1199SEIU, has issued a notice for a strike up to five days. The strike will begin the morning of Sunday, May 18, if a contract isn’t reached before then.

The union says the strike notice comes after a six-hour bargaining session earlier this week ended without a deal. Workers say they’re pushing for more affordable health insurance and more reasonable patient caseloads.

The workers voted overwhelmingly to go on strike. They also held a one-day strike in February and have held informational pickets to demand a contract.

In a statement, URMHC said it has been bargaining in good faith and is making an effort to reach a contract. Here’s the full statement:

“Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith since May 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress toward reaching an initial contract and has reached tentative agreements with the Union on many proposals. Despite our extensive efforts, employees in the bargaining unit have voted to strike for up to 5 days. While URMHC recognizes and respects the right to engage in a strike, we are sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement, as demonstrated by our agreement to many of the proposed provisions. We remain committed to treating each employee fairly, both those who are union-represented and those who are not.”

1199SEIU represents about 110 workers who provide for homebound patients in Monroe County and surrounding counties. Those workers include registered nurses, child life specialists, occupational therapists, dietitians, medical social workers, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists.