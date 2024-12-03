UR home care workers’ union considers informational picket as negotiations continue

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing professional home care workers at the University of Rochester is set to meet for the 27th time since May.

The union is working to negotiate for higher wages, improved healthcare, and manageable caseloads. Employees say negotiations have seen little progress, prompting them to consider an informational picket, which was authorized last month.

The union, 1199SEIU, represents about 113 home care workers, including physical therapists, speech pathologists, and occupational therapists.

“They take care of your mom, your grandma, your granddad, your child,” said Tracey Harrison, administrative organizer for 1199SEIU. “These individuals are working incredible hours, pouring in incredible amounts of effort and work to make sure that the highest level of care happens for them.”

Tara Peterson, a physical therapist assistant, said she wants workers to have access to more affordable healthcare.

“It’s almost a slap in the face to be given very expensive, not affordable healthcare for someone who provides healthcare,” she said. “We are patient-facing employees. We are the ones that you can bill for in an agency. And to have health insurance to give to us without any choice that we’ve — that was so much different than the past was very — that was one of the major reasons why we unionized.”

URMC said it has been negotiating in good faith with the union. Here is the statement:

“We are sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement as demonstrated by our agreement to 50% of the provisions proposed. We remain committed to treating each and every employee fairly—both those who are union-represented and those who are not.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.