UR Medicine Home Care workers vote to authorize strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care have voted to authorize a strike after going nine months without reaching a contract agreement.

The union representing the workers, 1199SEIU, now has permission to issue a 10-day notice for a strike if there continues to be no agreement. The strike can last up to three days.

The union has been at the bargaining table with administration since May. The union says there has been no agreement yet to reduce workers’ high patient caseloads and costly health insurance. 1199SEIU filed an unfair labor practice against UR Medicine Home Care in January, accusing them of bargaining in bad faith.

We’ve reached out to URMHC for a statement. The organization has said in past statements that it has been making a sincere effort to reach a contract. Here is a statement from Feb. 3:

“Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith since May of 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress towards reaching an initial contract, and has reached tentative agreement with the Union on many proposals. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and work to reach an agreement that is fair to all Home Care employees, those who are represented by the union, and those who are not.”

According to the union, URMHC changed workers’ health insurance plans with less than a two-month notice. The plan costs over $14,000 per year with premiums and high deductibles, not including medications that could cost over $1,000 per month. Union leaders also say they’re looking to improve work-life balance.

1199SEIU represents about 110 workers who provide for homebound patients in Monroe County and surrounding counties. Those workers include registered nurses, child life specialists, occupational therapists, dietitians, medical social workers, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists.