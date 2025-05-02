UR Medicine celebrates performing 1,000th heart pump surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine is celebrating a milestone of performing its 1,000th life-saving heart pump surgery.

The pumps, also known as LVADs, are given to people experiencing severe heart failure. They help the heart circulate blood throughout the body and can even work in place of a heart transplant. A heart specialists at URMC say these pumps are critical for a steadily aging population.

“Even if you go several decades before these, when these therapies weren’t available, having a diagnosis like that could be a death sentence. But a device such as an LVAD is now giving people a new lease on life,” said Dr. Sabu Thomas, advanced heart failure cardiologist at URMC. “It’s very fulfilling for me as a physician to see patients do well but not only survive, but thrive on these devices.”

UR Medicine began installing heart pumps in 2001.

