UR Medicine cuts ribbon on $25M facility in Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. — People in Livingston County have a new place for medical care. UR Medicine cut the ribbon on a $25 million outpatient facility in Geneseo on Thursday.

The 45-thousand-square-foot medical building on East South Street offers a one-stop destination for primary care, specialty services, labs, and outpatient procedures.

The new building consolidates several UR Medicine services that have been operating in other locations in and around Geneseo.