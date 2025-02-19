UR Medicine Home Care Union speak out ahead of UR Home Care strike

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The UR Medicine Home Care union, 1199 SEIU, accuses UR Medicine Homecare of negotiating in bad faith and failing to present economic counter-proposals during contract negotiations.

Dave Simon, a physical therapist at UR Medicine Homecare, expressed his frustrations.

“They did say that they could afford what we were asking for,” Simon said. However, they compared what we were asking to them having to pay for a $10 cup of coffee. We’re not asking for a $10 cup of coffee.”

In response, UR Medicine Homecare told News10NBC that they have been bargaining in good faith since May 2024. They also assured that plans are in place to ensure services are not disrupted during their strike.

UR Medicine Homecare workers are planning to strike for one day on February 24.

To learn more about their strike, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.