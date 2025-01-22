Picket for UR Medicine Home Care workers postponed due to cold

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care has postponed Wednesday’s informational picket due to the cold temperatures.

The workers were supposed to stand outside UR Medicine Home Care’s office on Empire Boulevard in Webster, calling for reasonable caseloads and health and safety protections on the job. Instead, the picket will happen at the same location on Monday, Feb. 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

January marks the ninth month of contract negotiations between the union representing the workers and UR Medicine Home Care management. The union, 1199SEIU, has been working to reach a contract since May.

This month, about 30 home care workers marched to the president and CEO’s office to deliver a petition with hundreds of signatures and a list of 14 outstanding economic issues they want settled.

This isn’t the workers’ first informational picket. Tracey Harrison, an administrative organizer at 1199SEIU, explained what homecare workers do for families.

“They take care of your mom, your grandma, your granddad, your child. These individuals are working incredible hours, pouring in incredible amounts of effort and work to make sure that the highest level of care happens for them,” Harrison said.

UR Medicine Home Care has previously responded to our requests for comment, saying it’s committed to reaching a fair agreement. The statement said:

“Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith since May of 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress towards reaching an initial contract, and has reached tentative agreement with the Union on many proposals. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and work to reach an agreement that is fair to all Home Care employees, those who are represented by the union, and those who are not.”

1199SEIU represents about 110 home care workers who provide for homebound patients in Monroe County and surrounding counties. Those workers include registered nurses, child life specialists, dietitians, medical social workers, and many other professionals.