UR Medicine Home Care workers set to strike on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care are set to go on strike on Monday.

It comes after the union representing the workers, 1199SEIU, has gone nine months without a contract agreement. The union has been negotiating with administration since May.

The strike will last a day, with the picket line running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the UR Medicine Home Care office in Webster. Earlier in February, home care workers voted in favor of allowing their union to issue a strike notice.

1199SEIU says there has been no agreement yet to reduce workers’ high patient caseloads and costly health insurance. According to the union, URMHC changed workers’ health insurance plans with less than a two-month notice. The plan costs over $14,000 per year with premiums and high deductibles, not including medications that could cost over $1,000 per month. The union also says URMHC has 26 job openings but asks workers to cover additional shifts to care for patients.

1199SEIU filed an unfair labor practice against URMHC in January, accusing them of bargaining in bad faith. In a statement, URMHC said it’s making a sincere effort to reach a contract. Here is the full statement:

“Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith since May 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress toward reaching an initial contract and has reached tentative agreements with the Union on many proposals. Despite our extensive efforts, employees in the bargaining unit have authorized a strike for up to three days.”

“While URMHC recognizes and respects the right to engage in a strike, we are sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement as demonstrated by our agreement to many of the provisions proposed. We remain committed to treating each and every employee fairly—both those who are union-represented and those who are not.”

1199SEIU represents about 110 workers who provide for homebound patients in Monroe County and surrounding counties. Those workers include registered nurses, child life specialists, occupational therapists, dietitians, medical social workers, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists.